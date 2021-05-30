R1 RCM’s (RCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock worth $2,413,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

