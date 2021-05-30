Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway Purchases 50,000 Shares

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,773.06.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radius Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 21,500 shares of Radius Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,407.50.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 9,500 shares of Radius Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,280.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 40,500 shares of Radius Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 50,000 shares of Radius Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$11,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 24,000 shares of Radius Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$5,880.00.

RDU stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. Radius Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.