Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.