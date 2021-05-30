Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 592.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

