Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.25 and its 200 day moving average is $390.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

