Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

