Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RAND stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.59, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

