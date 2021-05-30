Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $18.55. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 239.52% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

