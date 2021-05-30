Rational Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

