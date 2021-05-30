Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 12,680 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

PTON stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

