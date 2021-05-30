Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $190.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.92 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average is $177.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

