RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €744.80 ($876.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €722.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €734.51. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.