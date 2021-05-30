Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

