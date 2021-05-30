Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF opened at $132.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,304,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

