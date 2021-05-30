Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Raymond James worth $86,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,826. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

