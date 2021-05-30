Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$78.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BIP.UN opened at C$65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.12. The company has a market cap of C$19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 101.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$52.90 and a one year high of C$69.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

