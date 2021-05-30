Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.55 ($0.52), with a volume of 260741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

