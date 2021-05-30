Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

