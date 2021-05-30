Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

