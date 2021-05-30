Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sandra K. Johnson Sells 2,655 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RM opened at $46.74 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.