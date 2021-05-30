Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

RGA stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 489,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

