RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $154.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.