Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,304,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

