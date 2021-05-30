Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $27.13 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -271.30 and a beta of 4.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 187.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

