Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618,647 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 2.70% of Resolute Forest Products worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

RFP stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

