Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618,647 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

