Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.72. 10,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 139,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

