Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Restore alerts:

RST stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 370.90. The stock has a market cap of £521.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.