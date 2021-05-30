Reviewing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Agilysys alerts:

This table compares Agilysys and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $137.18 million 8.85 -$21.00 million $0.81 62.70 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,355.76 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agilysys and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 3 2 0 2.40 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $54.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.79%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -15.31% 23.84% 10.17% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TuSimple beats Agilysys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.