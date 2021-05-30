Reviewing Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alberton Acquisition and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Real Goods Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

