Reviewing ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 0.53% 4.54% 2.65% ITOCHU 3.89% 10.73% 3.71%

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ITOCHU pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 1 0 3.00 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $12.90 billion 0.55 $639.37 million N/A N/A ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.46 $3.79 billion $5.09 11.84

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Dai Nippon Printing.

Risk & Volatility

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Dai Nippon Printing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging products comprising plant-based packaging materials, mono-material packaging materials, transparent vapor deposition films, insulated paper cups, functional film complex PET bottles, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems for PET plastic bottles; living spaces products, including olefin-based sheets for flooring, residential interior floor coverings, exterior materials for buildings, curved resin glazing, interior coverings for railway cars; and industrial high-performance materials that include lithium-ion battery components, photovoltaic module components, lighting films, and multifunctional insulation boxes. Its Electronics segment provides display components, such as color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, digital shelves, transparent screens, and digital signage products; and electronic devices comprising semiconductor photomasks, master template for nanoimprinting, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frame for compact semiconductor packages, metal substrate for led lights, near field communication modules, and micro electro mechanical systems. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells beverages. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, uranium, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, steel scrap, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

