Reviewing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Patria Investments alerts:

This table compares Patria Investments and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.61 $62.21 million $0.52 32.52 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.13 $355.32 million $1.83 10.14

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Patria Investments and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.94%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than CI Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.