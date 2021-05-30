Reviewing Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Select Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $605.10 million 0.98 -$338.68 million ($0.43) -13.21 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.19 -$97.42 million N/A N/A

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Select Energy Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 1 2 2 0 2.20 Key Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -24.64% -13.26% -10.79% Key Energy Services 23.43% -89.50% -15.85%

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to leading pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.