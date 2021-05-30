Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 325 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.