Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crocs were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Crocs by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Crocs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.