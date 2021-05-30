Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,559 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

