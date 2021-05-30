Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,554 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

DISH stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.