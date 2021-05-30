Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,110 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.86 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

