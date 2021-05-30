Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.