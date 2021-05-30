Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

