Robert Jewson Buys 20,000,000 Shares of Aston Minerals Limited (ASX:ASO) Stock

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX:ASO) insider Robert Jewson purchased 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$2,000,000.00 ($1,428,571.43).

About Aston Minerals

Aston Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource based projects in Canada, Australia, Indonesia, and Europe. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Dobsina project located in central Slovakia.

