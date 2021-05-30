Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ONEM stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

