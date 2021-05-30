Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $90.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

