Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

SGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Signify Health stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,660,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

