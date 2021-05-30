Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $263.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

