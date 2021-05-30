Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 192,600 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 106,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 968,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 551,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

