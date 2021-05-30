Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rogers stock opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock worth $1,829,368 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

