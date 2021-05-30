Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

