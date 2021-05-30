Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.32.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$143.00. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

