Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.